SpiceJet successfully settles $23.39 mn dispute with Aircastle, Wilmington Trust

<p>Mumbai: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has successfully settled a $23.39 million dispute with two aircraft lessors -- Aircastle and Wilmington Trust, days after amicably resolving a similar dispute with a US-based aircraft leasing firm, BBAM.</p>.<p>As part of the settlement, all ongoing litigation and disputes between the parties will be withdrawn at appropriate forums, the airline said in a statement.</p>.<p>SpiceJet has "successfully settled" a $23.39-million dispute with Aircastle (Ireland) Designated Activity Company and Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Ltd for an aggregate sum of $5-million, together with agreement in relation to the treatment of certain aircraft engines, the statement added.</p>.<p>Both parties have reached this agreement through amicable negotiations, choosing to resolve the matter outside the courtroom, it said.</p>.<p>"We have successfully resolved this long-standing dispute with Aircastle and Wilmington Trust. With this and other significant settlements, SpiceJet continues to strengthen its financial position and lay the groundwork for a more resilient future," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet.</p>.<p>This settlement follows two other financial agreements by the airline in recent weeks. As apart from the settlement with BBAM earlier this month, on September 24, the company had settled a dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation (ELFC), which initially claimed $16.7 million, for an undisclosed lower amount, as per SpiceJet. </p>