SpiceJet successfully settles $23.39 mn dispute with Aircastle, Wilmington Trust

As part of the settlement, all ongoing litigation and disputes between the parties will be withdrawn at appropriate forums, the airline said in a statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 05:22 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 05:22 IST
