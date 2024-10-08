Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

SpiceJet to add 10 aircraft to its fleet by next month

Seven of these aircraft will be acquired on lease, while three previously grounded ones are being reintroduced, SpiceJet said in a release.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 08:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 08:12 IST
Business NewsSpicejet

Follow us on :

Follow Us