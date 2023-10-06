Sun Pharma files new drug application with USFDA for investigational medicine to treat alopecia

In the new drug application, Sun Pharma has submitted the 8mg twice daily regimen of deuruxolitinib for US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) review, the company said in a statement.

"We believe that deuruxolitinib has the potential to be an important new treatment option for people who continue to struggle every day with the chronic nature of alopecia areata," Sun Pharma CEO, North America Business, Abhay Gandhi, said.