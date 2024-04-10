'Will rip you apart': Supreme Court raps Uttarakhand licensing body, rejects Patanjali's apology

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it declines to accept the affidavits filed by yoga guru Ramdev and managing director of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd Acharya Balkrishna tendering an unconditional apology in the misleading advertisements case.

"We don't want to be so generous in this case," a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said during the hearing.

The top court also pulled up Uttarakhand State Licensing Authorities, saying the matter won't be taken lightly. "We will rip you apart," Justice Amanullah said. The Court demanded its presiding officer and predecessors on the concerned post to file an affidavit explaining inaction within two weeks.

The hearing in the matter is under way.