Swiggy likely to price Rs 11,350 crore IPO at Rs 371-390 per share

<p>Indian food delivery giant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/swiggy">Swiggy</a> will likely price its $1.35 billion (Rs 11,350 crore) domestic initial public offering, which opens next week, at Rs 371-390 per share, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p>The IPO will open for subscription from November 6 to November 8, the company's red herring prospectus dated Monday showed. Anchor investors will bid for shares on November 5.</p><p>Swiggy is expected to list its shares on November 13.</p><p>The share sale will be the country's second-biggest stock offering this year, behind Hyundai Motor India's $3.3 billion IPO earlier this month, which had seen subdued interest from retail investors.</p><p>The food and grocery delivery firm, which competes with listed rival Zomato, will sell new shares worth Rs 4,499 crores ($535.14 million), more than the Rs 3,750 crore originally planned.</p><p>Existing shareholders including Prosus and Tencent are selling a total of 175.1 million shares.</p><p>Swiggy has in recent weeks cut its internal valuation goal twice by a combined 25 per cent due to volatility in the Indian stock markets. It was initially looking at a valuation of as much as $15 billion (Rs 1.26 lakh crore), but following those cuts, it is now targeting $11.3 billion (Rs 95,000 crore).</p><p>Swiggy did not respond to a <em>Reuters</em> request for comment.</p><p>India's benchmark Nifty 50 index is now down more than 8 per cent from record highs hit on Sept. 27 due to persistent foreign selling.</p><p>Despite recent jitters, India's IPO market has been buoyant, with around 270 companies raising $12.57 billion (Rs 1.05 lakh crore) so far this year, well above the $7.4 billion (Rs 62,217 crore) raised in all of 2023, LSEG data showed. </p> <p>(<em>$1 = 84.0720 Indian rupees</em>)</p>