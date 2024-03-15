Take down derogatory posts against BharatPe: Delhi High Court to Ashneer Grover

The judge also ordered taking down of news reports about a letter written by Grover to the RBI, levelling allegations against BharatPe.

The court's order came on a lawsuit by Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd, which owns BharatPe, against its former Managing Director Ashneer Grover and his family members for recovery of over Rs 88 crore and relief against defamation.

"Defendant number 2 (Ashneer Grover), being a businessman and being the founder of the plaintiff company, ought not be making such tweets and derogatory remarks," Justice Singh said.

"Mr Subramanium, please warn him," the judge told Grover's lawyer, as she asked him not to make further objectionable statements against the company.

"Whatever things are happening, you will not yourself do anything. You will not go public like this," added the court.

Senior counsel appearing for the plaintiff company said in spite of earlier court orders passed in the matter, Ashneer Grover recently made tweets with respect to his letter to the RBI alleging that BharatPe "defrauded" the regulator. He asserted that allegations were also made against the present chairman of the company's board.

The court observed that making "unnecessary" public statements would not only adversely impact the company's business and employees but also its reputation.