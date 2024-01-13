JOIN US
Tata Consumer Products to acquire Organic India

Organic India is an over 25-year old brand with a geographical footprint covering over 48 countries. The company’s product portfolio includes more than 100 products in the health and wellness space.
Bengaluru: Fast moving consumer goods major Tata Consumer Products on Friday announced  that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire up to 100% of the issued equity share capital of Fabindia-backed Organic India.

Organic India is an over 25-year old brand with a geographical footprint covering over 48 countries. The company’s product portfolio includes more than 100 products in the health and wellness space.  

The total addressable market for the categories that Organic India is present in is Rs 7,000 crore in India and Rs 75,000 crore in international markets where Tata Consumer too has a strong presence, the latter said in a statement.

“This transaction aligns well with Tata Consumer’s overall strategic objectives and presents exciting market opportunities in the rapidly growing health & wellness segment,” Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Consumer Products, said.

