Tata Electronics and Pegatron to expand iPhone units in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Key Apple suppliers, home-grown Tata Electronics and Taiwan’s Pegatron, on Sunday pledged significant investments to expand their iPhone assembly units in Hosur and Singaperumalkovil near here.

While Tata Electronics will invest 12,082 crore to expand its enclosure manufacturing unit and mobile assembly plant in Hosur creating 40,500 jobs, Pegatron will invest Rs 1,000 crore in computing, communications, and consumer electronics making available 8,000 jobs.

The two companies signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday at the third edition of the Global Investors’ Meet here.

Tata Electronics, which began operations at the Hosur unit in 2021, currently makes enclosures for mobile phones of various brands. The fresh investment of Rs 12,082 crore will go into expanding the enclosure making unit and set up a new plant to assemble mobile phones, including that of Apple Inc.

The investment amount pledged by Tatas also includes for a project to build housing units for employees of the unit. DH had in its January 6 edition reported that Tata Electronics will invest over Rs 7,000 crore in its Hosur unit creating over 30,000 jobs.