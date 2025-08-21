<p>Known for his compassion in the courtroom, American judge Frank Caprio passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88 after battling pancreatic cancer.</p><p>The Rhode Island judge had garnered international recognition through the TV series <em>Caught in Providence</em>. The television series showed his kind-hearted interactions with defendants in the Municipal Court.</p><p>Caprio, hours before his death, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram for his fans. </p><p>In the video, he can be seen lying a hospital bed saying: "Last year I asked you to pray for me. And its very obvious that you did., because I came through a very difficult period. Unfortunately, I've had a setback, and I'm back in the hospital now."</p>.<p>"I'm coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more. And so I ask you again if its not too much that you can remember me in your prayers. I'm a great believer in the power of prayers. I think the Almighty above is looking over us. So remember me please," he further said in the video.</p><p>Caprio's death was announced in a post on Instagram. A picture of the beloved judge was posted along with a caption which read "Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer."</p><p>"Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him."</p><p>"He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired," the caption read.</p>.<p>"In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day."</p><p>Caprio was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Law in 1991 by his alma mater Suffolk University. He also received an Honorary Doctorate of Public Service in 2016 from the University of Rhode Island. </p><p>Caprio also received the Producer's Circle Award in 2018 at the Rhode Island International Film Festival. </p><p>Married to Joyce E Caprio for 60 years, Caprio had five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. </p><p>He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on December 6, 2023 and completed his final round of radiation care in May 2024. </p>