Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Viral judge Frank Caprio of 'Caught in Providence' fame dies at 88 after battling pancreatic cancer

The Rhode Island judge had garnered international recognition through tv series Caught in Providence. The television series showed his kind-hearted interactions with defendants in the Municipal Court.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 05:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 05:11 IST
World newsUSTrendingpancreatic cancer

Follow us on :

Follow Us