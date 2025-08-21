<p>Mumbai: The ten days of heavy rains across Maharashtra has destroyed standing crops spread over a whopping eight lakh hectares. </p><p>The CM Devendra Fadnavis-led Maha Yuti government has ordered panchanamas to take immediate measures and work to provide relief to the affected farmers.</p><p>State Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said that heavy rains in August have damaged crops spread across 20.12 lakh acres (8.05 lakh hectares) in 19 districts spread across the geographical regions of Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. </p><p>"The excessive rainfall, since 9 August, till date, has affected 187 talukas and 654 revenue circles,” Bharne said on Thursday. </p><p>"No farmer should be deprived of help. Farmers should not lose hope…the government is standing firmly behind them,” he said.</p><p>The Nanded district, where cloudburst triggered heavy rains, resulted in maximum damage to the standing crops spread in 2.86 lakh hectares. </p><p>The other districts were maximum damage was reported are Washim (1.65 lakh hectares), Yavatmal (81,000 hectares), Buldhana (75,000 hectares), Akola (44,000 hectares), Solapur (42,000 hectares), Hingoli (40,000 hectares), Parbhani (29,000 hectares), Amravati (13,000 hectares) and Jalgaon (12,000 hectares). </p>.More than 10 killed as heavy rain wreaks havoc across Maharashtra .<p>Bharane said that a detailed record of the damaged crops in the state is being taken. </p><p>“Instructions have been given to provide immediate compensation and assistance to the affected farmers. There has been extensive damage to standing crops, houses and public property due to heavy rains. The district administration has been ordered to conduct an immediate panchnama and clear instructions have been given that no farmer should be deprived of assistance,” the NCP minister said. </p><p>“The most affected crops include soybean, maize, cotton, urad, tur, moong etc. Along with this, vegetables, fruit crops, millet, sugarcane, onion, jowar and turmeric,” he added. </p><p>“The report of the damage caused in every village will be sent to the government as soon as possible and immediate assistance will be provided. Farmers are the backbone of our society. The government will not leave them alone in times of crisis. I have personally seen the problems of every farmer in the district,” he added.</p>