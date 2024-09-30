Home
Tata iPhone component plant in Tamil Nadu halts production indefinitely after fire

It is the latest incident to affect Apple's iPhone supply chain in India just as the tech giant is looking to diversify beyond China and sees India as a key growth market.
Reuters
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 10:52 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 10:52 IST
