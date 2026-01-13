<p>New Delhi: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Tuesday launched an updated version of its sub-compact SUV Punch model with starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh.</p><p>This is the first facelift of Tata Punch, which was launched in October 2021. The company claims to have sold over 7 lakh Punch vehicles so far. It was the largest selling car in 2024.</p><p>Speaking at the launch event in Mumbai, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Shailesh Chandra said Punch has redefined the sub-compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment.</p><p>“Punch has always been a reflection of India’s evolving ambitions, democratising the SUV experience with a feature-rich package that earned it a place among India’s best-selling SUVs,” Chandra said.</p><p>“With the new Punch, we’ve redefined what an SUV in this segment can be – shaped by customer insights and engineered with new age technology at its core,” he added.</p><p>The starting price of the new model named as “Command Max” is Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The company has also introduced a CNG variant of Punch with starting price of Rs 6.69 lakh.</p>.Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 27% year-on-year in December 2025: SIAM.<p>The company has significantly improved the safety features. The new Punch comes with six airbags as standard, along with electronic stability control, anti-lock breaking system, tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera and reverse parking sensors.</p><p>“From the moment the journey begins, safety surrounds everyone inside. Six airbags come standard, including Pelvis-Thorax side airbags, while the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) maintains control even on challenging terrains,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said in a statement. </p><p>“The new Punch is engineered to put the driver in complete command, delivering an unmatched blend of advanced technology and supreme comfort. Every feature is designed to inspire confidence and elevate convenience, ensuring that every journey feels effortless, connected, and in control,” it said.</p>