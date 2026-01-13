Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Tata Motors launches new variant of punch with starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh

The starting price of the new model named as “Command Max” is Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The company has also introduced a CNG variant of Punch with starting price of Rs 6.69 lakh.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 09:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 09:30 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTata Motors

Follow us on :

Follow Us