Tata, Pegatron in partnership talks for iPhone assembly in Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru/Delhi: Tata Group is in advanced talks with Taiwan's Pegatron to form a partnership to run an iPhone assembly plant the company is building in Tamil Nadu, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Tata is building the iPhone assembly plant in Hosur, which will be its second such facility in the country. The move comes as Apple and its contract manufacturers are rapidly expanding their India operations.

Tata is in talks to form a joint venture with Pegatron for the Hosur plant - its first such initiative - that would help speed up its plans to start manufacturing, said the two sources, who declined to be named as the talks are private and the deal has not been closed.

The Taiwanese firm would provide technical and engineering support at the plant, the sources said.