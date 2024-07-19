Tata Play's revenue dips 4.3% to Rs 4,304.6 crore in FY24

New Delhi: Leading DTH operator Tata Play (erstwhile known as Tata Sky) has reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 353.9 crore, as revenue from operations declined 4.32 per cent to Rs 4,304.62 crore in the financial year ended March 31, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

In FY23, the company had reported a net loss of Rs 105.25 crore and its revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,499.19 crore.

Total expenses of Tata Play, in which Tata Sons now owns 50 per cent share, has increased 1.47 per cent to Rs 4,760.55 crore in FY24. Earlier, it stood at Rs 4,691.25 crore for the financial year ended in March, 2023.