Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Vijay's rally: People throng Madurai-Thoothukudi highway for 'Thalapathi's TVK conference

The crowd was a vibrant mix of college girls, young women, housewives, and men, all eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Vijay on a weekday.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 10:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 10:33 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us