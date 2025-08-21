<p>Guwahati: Amid the eviction drive targetting the Bengali-speaking Muslims, the BJP-led government in Assam on Thursday decided to restrict Aadhaar enrollment for adults from October 1 with a target to prevent "illegal migrants" from neighbouring Bangladesh from using the cards for getting Indian citizenship. </p><p>This was decided in a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a>.</p><p>"We have been preventing illegal migration from Bangladesh almost on a daily basis, even yesterday also we pushed back seven Bangladeshi nationals who tried to illegally cross the border. But we have doubt that many managed to cross the border. They may try for Aadhaar cards and use the same for getting Indian citizenship in the future. We want to foil this plan," Sarma told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.</p>.'Strange people' visiting Assam, will be arrested if they 'cross limits': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma .<p>Sarma said Aadhaar enrollment, however, will remain open for the STs, SCs and those working in tea gardens.</p><p>"According to our records, overall the number of Aadhaar enrollment of adults so far have crossed more than the state's population. But those who are yet to get Aadhaar can apply till September 30. The process will be restricted from October 1. But after October 1, if any adult wants to apply, he or she will have to get clearance from the deputy commissioners," he said.</p><p>Aaadhar enrollment for children, however, will continue.</p><p>The decision was taken amid the drive in which thousands of Bengali-speaking Muslims have been evicted from forests, village grazing land and other government land. BJP considers the Bengali-speaking Muslims as "illegal Infiltrators" and a "threat" to the identity of the indigenous communities. </p>.<p><strong>Game plan</strong></p><p>Sarma claimed that fundamentalist forces in Bangladesh have been trying to motivate the Bangladesh-origin Muslims, who migrated to India before 1971, got Indian citizenship and settled near the "Chicken's Neck" corridor near Siliguri in Bengal to keep their attachment towards the neighbouring nation alive. Chicken's Neck is a 22km wide corridor that connects the Northeast with rest of India. </p><p>"They may be Indian but during tension or war time, they may take the side with Bangladesh. This is a very critical threat and I can firmly say that we are actually sitting on fire. This must be taken very seriously," Sarma said.</p><p>Opposition Congress, however, said Sarma was repeatedly targeting the Bengali-speaking Muslims to polarise voters in the run up to the Assembly elections in Assam slated early next year. </p>