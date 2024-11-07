TCS bags multi-year deal from Air France-KLM

<p>New Delhi: India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has bagged a multi-year deal to assist Air France-KLM in transitioning to an advanced, AI-ready, and cloud-native data landscape, according to a release.</p>.<p>The deal will help Air France-KLM - a Europe-based global aviation leader in passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance - "become the most data-centric airline group in the world", the release added.</p>.<p>It will facilitate Air France-KLM’s transition to an advanced, AI-ready, and cloud-native data landscape.</p>.<p>"Over the next three years, TCS will modernise the airline group's data by moving it to cloud, promoting the next generation of data-driven aviation," it said without disclosing the financial details of the contract.</p>.<p>This shift will help Air France-KLM exit data centres and harness the strength of the cloud, supporting the sustainable and adaptive aviation industry.</p>.TCS pact done in 90-min, says Andhra Minister Lokesh on ‘speed of doing business’.<p>The new data architecture will enable the use of data to enhance operations, drive decisions, improve functionality, and gain efficiency.</p>.<p>"TCS has partnered with Air France-KLM for 30 years to enhance reliability, social media, customer service, and e-commerce. Their digital innovations, including a suite of award-winning mobile apps and features like digital queuing in airport lounges and boarding pass collection via social media, have improved passenger control and comfort," the release said.</p>.<p>Building on this longstanding partnership, TCS will now assist Air France-KLM in migrating its critical systems and core business data to the cloud, encompassing key areas like flight operations, passenger information, aircraft maintenance and the airline's e-commerce platforms, among others.</p>.<p>According to the release, this migration will enhance operational efficiency across all business lines.</p>.<p>Pierre-Olivier Bandet, EVP and Group CIO, Air France-KLM Group, said: "We are pleased to open a new and exciting chapter with our long-time partner TCS to make the most out of our data and new technologies to become even more data-centric and agile to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations".</p>.<p>It is pertinent to mention that data can aid airlines in improving efficiency, streamlining operations and fostering innovation, leading to faster and more personalised flying experiences for customers.</p>.<p>The data, however, often resides in a multitude of disparate and unstructured systems. Today, extracting actionable insights and value from enterprise and ecosystem data is a key challenge for many enterprises.</p>.<p>"The challenge is compounded for the large and complex organisation of Air France-KLM, which operates multiple airline brands with a fleet of 551 aircraft flying across 320 destinations in 100 countries," the release said.</p>.<p>Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Consumer Business Group, TCS, said, "We are eager to help Air France-KLM become the most data-driven airline group in the world and continue to reach new heights in air transport and customer experience, operational excellence, and sustainability for decades to come".</p>