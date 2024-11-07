Home
TCS bags multi-year deal from Air France-KLM

The deal will help Air France-KLM - a Europe-based global aviation leader in passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance - 'become the most data-centric airline group in the world', an official release said.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 14:52 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 14:52 IST
