<p>New Delhi: India on Monday said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pakistan">Pakistan's</a> "horrific and systemic victimisation" of minorities of various faiths is a well established fact and no amount of "finger pointing" will "obfuscate" it.</p><p>New Delhi said this while strongly trashing Pakistan's comments on the condition of minorities in India.</p><p>"We reject the reported remarks from a country whose abysmal record on this front speaks for itself," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.</p><p>"Pakistan's horrific and systemic victimisation of minorities of various faiths is a well established fact. No amount of finger pointing will obfuscate it," he said.</p><p>In Islamabad, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, responding to media queries on alleged vandalism during Christmas celebrations in some places in India, said "persecution of minorities in India is a matter of deep concern".</p><p>Andrabi referred to what he called "recent condemnable incidents" of vandalism during Christmas, as well as campaigns allegedly targeting Muslims.</p>