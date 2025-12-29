Menu
People from northeastern states are Indians, not Chinese: Gaurav Gogoi

The student, Anjel Chakma (24), from Unakoti district of Tripura, was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to racial slurs hurled at him and his younger brother by them on December 9.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 15:24 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 15:24 IST
