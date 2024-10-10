Home
TCS Q2 net profit up 4.99% to Rs 11,909 crore

The Tata Group company had reported a net profit of Rs 11,342 crore in the year-ago period, while in the preceding quarter, it had a post tax net of Rs 12,040 crore, a company filing said.
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 11:44 IST

