TCS Q2 net profit up 4.99% to Rs 11,909 crore

<p>Mumbai: Country's largest IT services firm TCS on Thursday reported a 4.99 per cent increase in its September quarter net profit at Rs 11,909 crore.</p>.<p>The Tata Group company had reported a net profit of Rs 11,342 crore in the year-ago period, while in the preceding quarter, it had a post tax net of Rs 12,040 crore, a company filing said.</p>.<p>Tata Consultancy Services' revenues rose 7.06 per cent to Rs 64,988 crore from Rs 60,698 crore in the year-ago period, and were marginally higher compared to Rs 63,575 crore in the preceding quarter.</p>.TCS to setup IT facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag, to generate up to 10,000 jobs.<p>Its profit before tax came at Rs 16,032 crore, as against Rs 15,330 crore in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>The TCS scrip closed 0.56 per cent down at Rs 4,228.40 a piece on the BSE on Thursday, as against gains of 0.18 per cent on the benchmark.</p>