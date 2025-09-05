Menu
Outbreak of African Swine Fever in Arunachal's West Siang

To contain the further spread of the disease, the district administration has banned the import of pigs from outside the district, West Siang District Magistrate Liyi Bagra said on Thursday.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 07:49 IST
