<p>Itanagar: An outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) has been reported from various places in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district recently, an official said.</p><p>To contain the further spread of the disease, the district administration has banned the import of pigs from outside the district, West Siang District Magistrate Liyi Bagra said on Thursday.</p><p>It also banned inter-district transportation of pigs and piglets.</p><p>The administration has also directed butchers selling pork or any individual slaughtering pigs for human consumption or any other purpose to obtain an anti-mortem inspection report prior to slaughter from a veterinary officer and such inspected pigs must be ear tagged.</p><p>Anybody found violating the order will be booked under relevant provisions of law, the order said.</p>