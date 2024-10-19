Home
Tech Mahindra Q2 net profit jumps 153% yoy to Rs 1,250 crore

Revenue for Q2 FY25 came in at Rs 13,313.2 crore, 3.49 per cent higher than Rs 12,863.9 crore in Q2 FY24, according to a regulatory filing.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 04:13 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 04:13 IST
