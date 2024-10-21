Tech Mahindra shares jump over 4%; hit 52-week peak after strong September quarter earnings

<p>New Delhi: Shares of IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tech-mahindra">Tech Mahindra</a> on Monday climbed over 4 per cent after the company reported a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.</p>.<p>The stock went up by 4.34 per cent to Rs 1,761.30 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.</p>.<p>On the NSE, the stock jumped 4.38 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,761.85 apiece.</p>.DH Interview | BHIVE eyes presence in top 6 cities & doubling profits by FY27.<p>Tech Mahindra on Saturday reported a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,250 crore for the July-September quarter, driven by special income from the sale of assets.</p>.<p>The Mahindra Group company posted a net profit of Rs 493.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.</p>.<p>Revenue rose by 3.49 per cent to Rs 13,313.2 crore in the second quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 12,863.9 crore in the same quarter of 2023-24.</p>.<p>Sequentially, net profit rose by 46.81 per cent and revenue by 2.36 per cent.</p>.<p>"Other income includes gain on sale of property of Rs 4,502 million which comprises of freehold land and its related buildings along with the furniture & fixtures sold for a consideration of Rs 5,350 million, receivable over a period of four years along with interest of 8.2 per cent p.a," the company filing said. </p>