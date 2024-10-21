Home
Tech Mahindra shares jump over 4%; hit 52-week peak after strong September quarter earnings

Tech Mahindra on Saturday reported a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,250 crore for the July-September quarter, driven by special income from the sale of assets.
PTI
21 October 2024

Published 21 October 2024, 07:57 IST
