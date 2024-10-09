Tesla's China-made Electric Vehicle sales grow 19.2% y/y in September

<p>Sales of US automaker Tesla's China-made electric vehicles rose 19.2 per cent in September from a year earlier, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Wednesday. Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles were up 1.9per cent from the previous month. The company has already announced quarterly global deliveries but had not detailed sales in China. Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean lineups of EVs and plug-in hybrids, recorded its best month with a 45.56per cent year-on-year increase in passenger vehicle sales to 417,603 units in September.</p><p>The 33,012 BYD cars, or 7.9 per cent of the total sales, were sold overseas, BYD's filing showed.</p>.Tesla to recall over 27,000 Cybertruck vehicles over rear-view image delay.<p>With the September gain, Tesla saw 12 per cent growth in China-made EV sales in the July-September period, its first quarterly rise this year.</p><p>The US EV giant has been extending incentives to encourage consumers in the world's largest auto market where rivals including Xpeng and Nio were racing to launch new budget models.</p><p>It extended zero-interest financing in late September for some Model 3 and Model Y cars in China by another month to the end of October.</p><p>Tesla also plans to produce a six-seat variant of its best-selling, yet aging, Model Y in China from late 2025, Reuters reported.</p><p>The EV maker, due to unveil its robotaxi on Oct. 10, said it was on course to launch Full Self-Driving (FSD) advanced driver assistance software in China and Europe next year, pending approval from regulators.</p>