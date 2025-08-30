<p>AC Milan have signed forward Christopher Nkunku on a five-year contract from Chelsea, the Italian side announced on Saturday, opening a fresh chapter for the Frenchman following an underwhelming stint in England.</p><p>Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that the transfer fee for the 27-year-old was around 42 million euros ($49.17 million).</p> .<p>Nkunku moved to Chelsea from RB Leipzig in June 2023 on a six-year deal, having shone during his time in Germany. However, the France international struggled for consistent game time at Stamford Bridge. In 62 appearances for Chelsea, he scored 18 goals.</p><p>He won the Conference League and Club World Cup with the Premier League side last season.</p><p>Nkunku joins Ardon Jashari, Samuele Ricci and Pervis Estupinan as new additions at Milan, who finished eighth in Serie A last season. </p>