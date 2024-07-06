This is how much it costs Dior to make handbag that's sold for over Rs 2 lakh

Ever wondered exactly how much it costs a luxury brand to make a handbag which it sells you for lakhs of rupees?

An investigation by Italian prosecutors in Milan has revealed that Dior, a subsidiary of French conglomerate LVMH paid a supplier merely $57 (Rs 4.7k) to produce bags that retailed for about $2,780 (Rs 2.33 lakh).

The costs, however, do not include raw materials such as leather.

According to a report by Business Insider, the sweeping revelations have come to fore during an investigation into the alleged exploitation of workers by a Chinese-owned leather bag supplier of luxury brand Dior.