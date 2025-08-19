<p>Bengaluru: In a proactive move to tackle the increasing cybercrime, especially in the rural areas, the Bengaluru Rural District Police have rolled out an awareness campaign which includes launching website and awareness videos about cybercrimes with a victim-centric approach.</p>.<p>The initiative, led by Superintendent of Police Bangalore Rural (SP) CK Baba, aims to arm the public with essential knowledge and tools to navigate the digital world safely. All police stations in the rural limits, will now have a QR code that will help the public access ad cross-check cybercrime services online. Citizens can now file complaints online through e-mail, WhatsApp and various emergency numbers and portals link provided in the website.</p>.How Maharashtra's AI-powered MARVEL helped Nagpur police solve a hit-and-run case in 36 hours.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em> about the new initiative, Baba said that the campaign’s focus was on proactive prevention.</p>.<p>The SP said that in case of cybercrimes the golden hour is important, where reporting cybercrimes within the first hour increases the chances of recovering lost funds and freezing fraudsters assets. The drive comes at a critical juncture, with the rural folk as particularly susceptible to online scams.</p>.<p>A key part of the campaign is a new website and a series of awareness videos which is available on the website. The website which was launched on Monday is designed to be a game-changer, allowing victims to file complaints online. This paperless system is a big step towards making the process of reporting cybercrime faster and more accessible for all. He said citizens can reach out to officers directly to report incidents and get updates on the status of their complaints.</p>.<p>The campaign is directed towards creating awareness about using the QR code and to understand a wide range of cyber threats, from common financial frauds like phishing and investment scams to more complex crimes such as identity theft via deepfake impersonation and ransomware attacks.</p>.<p>To ensure a broad reach, the police are not just relying on digital platforms but will also be conducting workshops, seminars, and awareness programmes in partnership with local businesses, schools, and community organisations.</p>.<p>“We want to empower citizens with the knowledge and tools they need to stay safe online. And act immediately, lodge a plaint, save evidence to nab the culprit,” Baba added.</p>