Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

France's Total to invest $300 million in JV with Adani Group

Adani Green Energy Twenty Three Limited (AGE23L) will house a 1,050 MWac portfolio, which will comprise a mix of already operational (300 MWac), under construction (500 MWac) and under development assets (250 MWac) with a blend of solar and wind power.
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 09:14 IST

Follow Us

France's TotalEnergies SE will invest $300 million in a new joint venture with Adani Group for renewable energy project, the Indian conglomerate said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Adani Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy arm of the Adani group, said: 'Total will make a further investment (either directly or through its affiliates) of $300 million to form a new 50:50 joint venture company' with AGEL.

Adani Green Energy Twenty Three Limited (AGE23L) will house a 1,050 MWac portfolio, which will comprise a mix of already operational (300 MWac), under construction (500 MWac) and under development assets (250 MWac) with a blend of solar and wind power, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 September 2023, 09:14 IST)
Business NewsAdani GroupEnergyTotal

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT