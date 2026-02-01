<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> has decided not to campaign for the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in the state in view of Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>'s death in a plane crash, officials said.</p>.<p>Fadnavis communicated his decision on Saturday, instructing local leaders and party office-bearers to campaign for the polls scheduled for February 7, while he will not take part in any election-related events.</p>.<p>Twelve Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in the state will go to the polls on February 7, and campaigning will end on February 5.</p>.Will carry forward legacy, ideals of Ajit Pawar, says newly-appointed Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar.<p>According to officials, the chief minister was earlier supposed to address 22 campaign meetings over seven days, but has decided to cancel them due to Pawar's demise.</p>.<p>The State Election Commission has revised the election schedule, considering the three-day state mourning announced after the death of Pawar and four others in the January 28 crash at Baramati in Pune district.</p>.<p>As per the revised programme, polling originally slated for February 5 will now be held on February 7, while counting of votes will take place on February 9. </p>