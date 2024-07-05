Toyota finds no new wrongdoing in certification investigation

Tokyo: Toyota Motor did not find any new cases of wrongdoing in the certification applications of its car models beyond the ones it had already reported last month, the Japanese automaker said in a statement on Friday.

The world's top-selling automaker said it reported its findings to Japan's transport ministry after completing its investigation into the certification process for all domestic models for the past 10 years.

Toyota and four other vehicle makers admitted earlier in June they had submitted either flawed or manipulated data when applying for certification of vehicles.