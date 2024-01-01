JOIN US
business

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up 45% at 2,33,346 units in 2023

The company's wholesales stood at 1,60,364 units a year ago.
Last Updated 01 January 2024, 09:41 IST

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday reported a 46 per growth in wholesales at 2,33,346 units in 2023.

The company's wholesales stood at 1,60,364 units a year ago.

Domestic sales accounted for 2,21,356 units in 2023 as compared to 1,60,364 units in 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

Exports in 2023 were at 11,984 units, it added.

'(The) growth of 46 per cent as compared to last CY (calendar year) came from across the product portfolio. The consistent month-on-month performance, coupled with a year-round upward trend, indicates a growing customer interest in all our line-up of cars,' TKM Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said.

In December 2023, TKM said it sold 22,867 units, a growth of 119 per cent over 10,421 units sold in December 2022.

automobile sector

