Toyota Kirloskar Motor to invest Rs 3,300 cr to set up 3rd plant in Karnataka

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka government regarding the fresh investment to set up the third plant coinciding with its 25th year of operations in India.

'As a future-ready mobility company, we are certain that today's significant MoU with the Karnataka government for the new plant will positively contribute through consequent employment generation and expand adoption of advanced clean technologies,' TKM Managing Director and CEO Masakazu Yoshimura said at the event.