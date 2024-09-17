Tupperware Brands plans to file for bankruptcy

Tupperware Brands is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, according to people with knowledge of the plans, following a years-long effort to revive the business amid waning demand.

The home-goods brand, which has for much of a century defined food storage, is planning to enter court protection after it breached the terms of its debt and enlisted legal and financial advisers, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential information.

The company’s shares fell by more than 50% as of 3:53 pm in New York on the news.

The bankruptcy preparations follow protracted negotiations between Tupperware and its lenders over how to manage more than $700 million in debt. The lenders agreed this year to give it some breathing room on the violated loan terms, but the company continued to deteriorate.