Uber names Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah as CFO

The development comes as Uber gears up against competition from smaller rival Lyft.
Uber Technologies on Wednesday named Analog Devices CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah as the finance chief of the ride-hailing company.

The development comes as Uber gears up against competition from smaller rival Lyft.

Mahendra-Rajah will join Uber on November 13 and replaces Nelson Chai, who announced his plan to step down from the role in August.

Mahendra-Rajah was previously the CFO at vehicle technologies supplier WABCO Holdings and has held other financial leadership roles at Applied Materials, Visa and United Technologies. 

(Published 27 September 2023, 20:38 IST)
