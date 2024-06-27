UltraTech Cement to acquire 23% stake in India Cements

The deal would be at "at a price of up to Rs 267 per share," and this non-controlling financial investment constitutes around 23 per cent of the equity share capital of India Cements, the filing said.

India Cements' turnover for financial year 2023-24 stood at Rs 5,112 crore.

UltraTech Cement has a consolidated capacity of 152.7 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of grey cement. It has 24 integrated manufacturing units, 33 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and 8 bulk packaging terminals.

Shares of UltraTech Cement were trading at Rs 11,680, higher by 4.76 per cent on the BSE, while shares of India Cements were trading at Rs 289.35 apiece, up 10.04 per cent on the BSE.