United Auto Workers Union files charges against Donald Trump, Elon Musk for trying to intimidate workers

The union won record contracts, which included a 25% general wage increase over the life of the agreement, along with cost-of-living adjustments. The wins equated to substantial labor expenses for the Detroit carmakers, auto executives said, an added challenge as they race to slim costs to stay competitive with Tesla. Musk, who has endorsed Trump for president, has had numerous run-ins with the labor board. His rocket company SpaceX is currently challenging the entire structure of the agency in a pair of pending lawsuits. Those cases stemmed from NLRB complaints accusing SpaceX of firing engineers who were critical of Musk and forcing employees to sign severance agreements with unlawful terms.