United Spirits Q3 net profit surges 63.5 pc to Rs 350.2 cr

New Delhi: Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd on Tuesday reported a 63.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 350.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 214.2 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from United Spirits Ltd (USL).

Its revenue from operations rose 5.32 per cent to Rs 6,9620 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 6,609.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The sales growth was "driven by continued premiumisation and resilient consumer demand," said an earning statement from USL.

USL's total expenses in the December quarter inched up 3.6 per cent to Rs 6,554.7 crore.

The total income of USL, which has brands like McDowell’s, Royal Challenge, Signature, Johnnie Walker, and Black Dog in its fold, increased 5.77 per cent to Rs 7,014.1 crore.