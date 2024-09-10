Home
UPS to buy Germany-based healthcare logistics firm Frigo-Trans

Under the deal, UPS will also buy Frigo-Trans' sister company BPL.
Reuters
Last Updated : 10 September 2024, 11:12 IST

UPS said on Tuesday it would acquire Germany-based healthcare logistics firm Frigo-Trans for an undisclosed amount to boost its healthcare cold-chain facilities in Europe.

Frigo-Trans network includes temperature-controlled warehousing and freight forwarding capabilities, as well as a pan-European cold chain transportation solution, UPS said.

Under the deal, UPS will also buy Frigo-Trans' sister company BPL. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, the package delivery firm said.

Published 10 September 2024, 11:12 IST
