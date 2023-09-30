Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

US CFTC orders 3 major banks to pay over $50 million for swap reporting failures

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday ordered Goldman Sachs , Bank of America and JPMorgan to pay a total of over $50 million to settle charges of swap reporting failures and other violations, the agency said.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 03:19 IST

Follow Us

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday ordered Goldman Sachs , Bank of America and JPMorgan to pay a total of over $50 million to settle charges of swap reporting failures and other violations, the agency said.

JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs will pay civil monetary penalties of $15 million, $8 million, and $30 million respectively, the CFTC said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs was penalized for failing to diligently supervise a wide range of its swap dealer activities, and "for unprecedented failures regarding swap data reporting," the commission said.

The order announced Friday also includes Goldman Sachs taking steps to develop a written remediation plan and retain a consultant to advise on and assess its remediation plan.

JPMorgan was fined for violations related to swaps reporting, while Bank of America was penalized over "failing to diligently supervise swaps reporting and failing to comply with swaps reporting obligations," the commission added.

The commission said its order recognized "substantial cooperation" from each of the three banks with regulators and added that the cooperation resulted in reduced civil monetary penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 September 2023, 03:19 IST)
Business NewsUS newsGoldman SachsJP Morgan

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT