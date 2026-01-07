<p>Shivamogga: The Mathematics question paper of the ongoing II PU preparatory examination meant for students of Shivamogga was allegedly leaked in Tumakuru. Following this, Deputy Director of Pre-University Education department has filed a complaint with Kote police station.</p><p>Deputy Director of Pre-University Education Chandrappa S Gundupalli told that he learnt about the alleged leak of the question paper when he visited the colleges on January 6.</p>.Complainant in Dharmashtala mass burial case released from Shivamogga jail .<p>He received information that a copy of the question paper, meant for the students of Shivamogga, was circulated through WhatsApp in Tumakur district.</p><p>He also made it clear that the question paper was not leaked in Shivamogga. However, the paper meant for the students of Shivamogga district was found being circulated in Tumakur, ahead of the examination.</p><p>The question paper in the preparatory examination is the same for the entire State, he said.</p>