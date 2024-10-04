Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

UST acquires ISG Automation for $27 mn

The acquired unit is into using artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), and automation technologies for optimising businesses and help build a better customer experience.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 02:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 02:49 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceAcquisition

Follow us on :

Follow Us