UST acquires ISG Automation for $27 mn

<p>Bengaluru: California-based India-centric digital solutions company UST has acquired the automation unit of Stamford-based Information Services Group (ISG), a technology research and advisory firm for $27 million in an all-cash deal. The acquisition of ISG Automation is attributed to the company's expansion of portfolio in the automation space. </p>.<p>The acquired unit is into using artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), and automation technologies for optimising businesses and help build a better customer experience. These technologies are also used to reduce operational costs of businesses. </p>.<p>"The move strengthens our ability to deliver a larger set of services to our clients, including business transformation, automation-powered BPaaS and cost take out capabilities," said Sajesh Gopinath, General Manager, UST Automation.</p>.<p>The move comes at a time when enterprises are seeking to scale and optimise automation across the enterprise and leverage these benefits for broader business transformation, especially in improvement of customer experiences, and building on diverse revenue streams. </p>.<p>Following the common demand, the deal will also focus on extracting benefits from the new-age generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology especially with rising client demand for it.</p>