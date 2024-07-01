Whatsapp pings small biz for its next phase of India growth

The report states that 70% of surveyed users said that they will prefer to connect with local grocery stores to send a list of items and place an order, 65% of the users will prefer to connect with local restaurants to receive offers and place an order and 80% of the users will prefer to raise service tickets, manage warranty, or request for technician visit or spare part replacement using a conversational platform.

Garg feels that the biggest advantage Whatsapp has working in its favour is the ease of usage, in a country where more than 70% of the population has access to smartphones, but many are still not tech savvy.

“There are constraints, and many consumers, especially of the older generation, many may not be able to use complicated apps, which are not very intuitive,” Garg said, adding that while Meta is not looking to compete with e-commerce companies, merging the experience of placing orders online with the ease of whatsapp usage is something the company is working on.

Given India’s complexities, where needs of the customer or a business differ based on whether they are based in Gujarat or Nagaland, Ladakh or Tamil Nadu, Garg feels artificial intelligence will play a big role, especially when it comes to languages.

“AI will be a game changer, especially for users in rural and semi-urban areas, who may not be able to text but they can use voice command to engage with businesses, and AI can be used to make sense of languages and regional dialects,” Garg said.