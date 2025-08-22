Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

NHRC notice to UP's police chief, Balrampur DM over 'gang-rape' of specially-abled woman

The National Human Rights Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises serious issues of violation of the victim's human rights.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 18:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 18:13 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us