<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based iValue Infosolutions Limited, an enterprise technology solutions specialist, on Monday fixed a price band of Rs 284 to Rs 299 an equity share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). It aims to raise about Rs 560 crore through an offer for sale of up to 18,738,958 equity shares.</p><p>It proposes to open an IPO of its equity shares with face value of Rs 2 each on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The offer closes on September 22, 2025.</p><p>Further, 5% of the net QIB (qualified institutional buyers) portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis only to mutual funds (MFs), subject to valid bids being received at or above the offer price, and the remainder of the net QIB portion will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIBs, including MFs.</p><p>Promoted by Sunil Kumar Pillai, Krishna Raj Sharma and Srinivasan Sriram, the company primarily serves large enterprises in their digital transformation.</p><p>The IT services and solutions market is rapidly growing globally. Multiple industries are experiencing a surge in demand, owing to the accelerated digital transformation, as businesses are heavily engaging in automation, data analytics and cloud computing technologies to strengthen their operational efficiency and competitiveness, according to the company's Red herring prospectus.</p><p>While it is also present in six international locations, namely Singapore, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Cambodia, and Kenya, and cater to the markets in Bhutan and Nepal through its team in Bangladesh, which is headquartered in Singapore, a significant portion of its operations is concentrated in India, with offices across eight locations.</p><p>For FY23, FY24 and FY25, the company derived 88.40%, 89.26% and 87.54% of its gross sales from domestic customers and 11.60%, 10.74% and 12.46% of its gross sales from international customers, respectively.</p>