<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan's recent meeting with Syro Malabar church leadership in Kochi on Wednesday night has triggered a wave of counter campaign. </p><p>The meeting assumes much political significance as Assembly polls are approaching in the state. </p>.CPM leader's remark on Jamaat-e-Islami stokes row, Congress says party 'toeing' Sangh Parivar's line in Kerala.<p>As per reports, Satheesan avoided his official vehicle and reached in a private vehicle at the church headquarters. He held talks with Major Archbishop Raphel Thattil and other senior bishops who were present to take part in the synod. The meeting lasted for more than an hour.</p><p>Even as video footage of Satheesan visiting the church headquarters came out, he was yet to react to it.</p>.Malankara Orthodox Church head voices concern over RSS feeder outfits stepping up attack on Christians.<p>The Congress-led United Democratic Front is having high chances of getting support of the Christian community in the coming election. </p>.<p>While the back-to-back attack on Christian priests and nuns in several places have affected BJP's Christian outreach moves in Kerala, the Christian outfits are also not happy with the CPI(M) government over the delay in implementing recommendations of the J B Koshy commission reports on socio-economic and educational issues of the Christian community.</p>.FCRA violation: After Congress leader V D Satheesan, Vigilance recommends CBI probe against NGO.<p>Meanwhile, CPI(M) and BJP supporters have launched a social media campaign against Satheesan that he was not visiting Hindu community leaders. They also cite Satheesan's earlier statements that he would not meet religious and community leaders for seeking electoral support.</p><p>Already the CPI(M) and BJP camps were accusing the Congress of minority appeasement.</p>