<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based IT services firm Wipro has acquired HARMAN's (a Samsung Company) Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit for about Rs 3,272 crore ($375 million).</p><p>Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, DTS is a global provider of ER&D services (comprising Embedded Software, Digital Engineering, Design Thinking, Device Engineering etc.) and IT services to the Industrial, Consumer, Hi-Tech (Communication & Software), and Healthcare & Lifesciences sectors. </p><p>It has more than 5,600 employees in 14 countries (including India, the US, South Korea, the UK, Poland, and Germany), and they will transition to Wipro upon closing of the transaction. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of this year.</p><p>The acquisition expands Wipro's ER&D service offerings and capabilities by enhancing its AI-powered digital engineering and device engineering—including design-to-manufacturing - across technology, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer industries.</p><p>"Welcoming DTS into the Wipro family marks a pivotal step in our transformation journey," said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro Limited. </p><p>"Their specialised engineering expertise, combined with Wipro's consulting-led, AI-powered capabilities, will significantly enhance the value we deliver to clients. DTS' strong presence in high-growth sectors and strategic markets complements our global footprint and strengthens our position as a trusted transformation partner. Together, we'll accelerate digital innovation, reduce time-to-market, and sharpen competitive advantage," he added.</p><p>As part of the acquisition, Wipro will enter into a multi-year strategic agreement with HARMAN and Samsung, and upon completion of the acquisition, DTS will be integrated into Wipro's Engineering Global Business Line.</p><p>"The acquisition of DTS marks a pivotal step in Wipro's ambition to bring to our clients end-to-end, AI-powered engineering services," said Srikumar Rao, Managing Partner and Global Head of Engineering at Wipro Limited.</p><p> "Together, Wipro and DTS will enable clients to seamlessly connect the virtual and physical worlds, embed AI across the full spectrum of engineering, and unlock scalable innovation. This move strengthens our software-defined, platform-centric approach, and empowers us to deliver larger, more complex transformation programs across high-growth sectors including Hi-Tech, Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace," he added.</p><p>DTS' consolidated revenue for the last 3 completed years (for the period ended 31 December) stood at $ 315 million (CY22), $ 308.2 million (CY23) and $ 314.5 million (CY24). For CY24, about 85% of revenue would be services and 15% would be product, Wipro said in a BSE filing.</p>