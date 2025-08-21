Menu
Wipro buys HARMAN's digital transformation unit for over Rs 3,200 cr

The acquisition expands Wipro’s ER&D service offerings and capabilities by enhancing its AI-powered digital engineering and device engineering.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 13:12 IST
Published 21 August 2025, 13:12 IST
