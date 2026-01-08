Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Government invites public comments on Draft Pesticides Management Bill, 2025

The ministry has invited feedback from all stakeholders by February 4, 2026, to refine the legislation before it is introduced in Parliament, according to a statement.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 01:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 01:23 IST
India NewsAgriculturepesticides

Follow us on :

Follow Us