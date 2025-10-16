<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm Wipro on Thursday missed Street estimates slightly and posted a marginal rise of 1.2% in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,246 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025, compared to Rs 3,209 crore in the year-ago period. Streets had predicted about Rs 3,279 crore profit.</p><p>Its revenue from operations in the second quarter grew 1.8% to Rs 22,697 crore compared to Rs 22,302 crore in the same quarter last year.</p><p>The Bengaluru-based firm's large deal booking was at $2.9 billion, grew 90.5% YoY, and overall deal bookings stood at $4.7 billion.</p>.Zepto raises $450 million; valuation soars to $7 billion.<p>Its Q2 FY26 adjusted operating margin was at 17.2%, expanded by 0.4% y-o-y. "This is within the narrow band we had previously indicated, and it’s an improvement of 0.4% compared to the same period last year," said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro, during the company's Q2 earnings press conference.</p><p>IT services operating margin for Q2 FY26 was 16.7%, "impacted by a provision of Rs 116.5 crore made with respect to bankruptcy of a customer," the company said in a BSE filing.</p><p>The company expects revenue from its IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,591 million to $2,644 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)0.5% to (+)1.5% in constant currency terms.</p> <p>"We continue to see momentum in BFSI, with clients prioritising cost optimisation, vendor consolidation, legacy modernisation, and scaled deployment of Agentic AI. Tariff uncertainties continue to impact the Consumer, Energy, and Manufacturing sectors, leading customers to re-evaluate their supply chains," the CEO said.</p><p>The CEO also mentioned that the company's order bookings this quarter include two mega deals- one with a healthcare client and another in BFSI. "While a significant portion of these two deals are renewals, they are important for deepening our presence and unlocking future growth in these accounts. We are seeing strong momentum in Europe," he added.</p><p>The company also announced Wipro Intelligence, its unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings. "Wipro Intelligence brings together advanced capabilities across both delivery and industry platforms. Our delivery platforms are already accelerating work, from software development, infrastructure and cloud, to business process operations. On the industry side, we’ve reimagined core business processes and developed more than 200 AI agents and platforms, spanning multiple sectors," he further said.</p><p>Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, Wipro said, “We are gradually returning to growth trajectory with three of our four SMUs growing sequentially in Q2. All key financial parameters continue to remain strong. Our large deal bookings in the first two quarters have now surpassed the large deal booking for full year FY25."</p><p>The company has hired 2,900 freshers in Q2. "We will continue to hire based on demand and look at campuses," Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Wipro, said. On the wage hike, he said, "Macroeconomic remains to be uncertain and we have not taken a call yet." The company's total employee headcount also rose by 2,260 in Q2.</p>