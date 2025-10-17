Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

Discovering true spirituality

Prayer is not merely a communion with the divine, but firm belief that it helps in focusing the mind and finding a sense of peace and comfort that helps us navigate through life’s difficulties.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 21:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 21:27 IST
OpinionOasisspirituality

Follow us on :

Follow Us