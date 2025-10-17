<p class="bodytext">‘What is spirituality, Amma?’ my 15-year-old son asked me recently. This was probably the most complex question someone had ever asked me. According to me, there is no single definition that can sum up the meaning of spirituality. For some, spirituality can be synonymous with religiousity, while for others it could be independent of religion. Its interpretation depends upon the individual’s beliefs, context or personal experiences. Since I didn’t want to diminish my son’s interest in this topic, I tried to decipher spirituality by narrating a true story. </p>.<p class="bodytext">I recently read somewhere that ‘through the power of prayer, faith, love and gratitude, things have a way of working out.’ My school friend Rajeshwari’s life reflects this quote perfectly. We revived our friendship after a gap of almost three decades. Since our first meeting as adults, she struck me as someone who is extremely humble and pious. Festivals brought out an inner child in her as she excitedly prepared for them weeks in advance. Any festival, be it big or small, she celebrates it with much devotion, earnestly praying for the well-being of not just her family members but for anyone who is unhappy. ‘The number of people on your prayer list is getting lengthier by the day,’ I teased her once. She smiled and said, “Praying gives me joy because I am assimilating all the positive thoughts with a hope that it will change someone else’s life.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">It’s not that her life is sans difficulties, but she chooses to seek little joys from mundane things instead of cursing her fate or wallowing in self-pity. Be it cooking, visiting a temple or lending a helping hand to the needy, she exemplifies that practising gratitude and mindfulness can enhance overall well-being.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The power of prayer is central to her existence. It is not merely a communion with the divine, but she firmly believes that prayer helps her in focusing the mind and finding a sense of peace and comfort that helps her navigate through life’s difficulties.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In many ways, she personifies Vivekananda’s answer to the question, ‘What do you gain by prayer?’ He had famously said, ‘I gained nothing. In fact, I lost anger, irritation, insecurity and jealousy’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">After getting a brief glimpse into Rajeshwari’s life, my son’s understanding of spirituality is – ‘Someone who is good-natured, kind and compassionate and believes in bringing comfort and healing to others.’ His interpretation of spirituality made me wish for more people like Rajeshwari in this world.</p>