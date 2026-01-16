<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wipro">Wipro</a> on Friday reported a 7 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2025 at Rs 3,119 crore compared to Rs 3,353.8 crore in the year-ago period due to implementation of new labour code. In its BSE filing, the company mentioned, "Employee benefits expense includes impact of past service cost on gratuity due to implementation of new labour code of Rs 302.8 crore during the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025."</p><p>The company's revenue from operations in the December quarter stood at Rs 23,555.8 crore, a 5.5 per cent increase compared to Rs 22,318.8 crore in the year-ago period. Wipro's revenue from its IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,635 million to $2,688 million, which translates to sequential guidance of 0 per cent to 2.0 per cent in constant currency terms, for the quarter ending March 31, 2026.</p>.Infosys shares jump over 5% post earnings announcement.<p>Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said “In Q3, we delivered broad-based growth in line with our expectations. As AI becomes a strategic imperative, Wipro Intelligence is emerging as a differentiator and contributed to several wins this quarter. We saw greater adoption of our AI-enabled platforms and solutions, scaled AI-led delivery through WINGS and WEGA, and expanded our innovation network across global locations.”</p><p>The company's total headcount stood at 2,42,021 and attrition was at 14.2per cent. It added 6,529 employees in the December quarter.</p><p>Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said “Our IT services operating margins at 17.6 per cent expanded both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis. This is our best margin performance in last few years. Our continued focus on execution rigour also reflects in our strong operating cash flow of 135per cent of net income in Q3. We are also pleased to share that the Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share which will take the total payout for the year to $1.3 Bn.”</p>