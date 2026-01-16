Menu
Wipro Q3 net profit declines 7% to Rs 3,119 crore

The company's revenue from operations in the December quarter stood at Rs 23,555.8 crore, a 5.5% increase compared to Rs 22,318.8 crore in the year-ago period.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 11:23 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 11:23 IST
